VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – ALDI has opened its first location in Visalia on Thursday.

Since 2018, ALDI grocery store staff says they have increased the overall ALDI product selection by 20%, including a 40% increase in fresh food offerings. At ALDI you can find organic meats, fresh produce, gourmet cheeses, sustainable seafood, gluten-free products, specialty wine, on-trend items and so much more.

“You’ll definitely see some European products, particularly in maybe our chocolates, some of our pastas – but it is also ALDI has been in the U.S. for years and years at this point,” said the director of ALDI Operations, Alexandra Wierwan.

The store is on Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway in Visalia.

The first 100 customers who entered the store received a gift card as employees welcomed them into the brand-new store.

ALDI’s Visalia store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.