VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – ALDI officials announced that it is coming to Visalia next year.

This will be the first ALDI store in Visalia. The grand opening will be on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at 8 a.m. at 4320 S. Mooney Blvd, Visalia.

ALDI officials say the store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily and food for every taste and lifestyle.

ALDI officials say the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 gift card during the grand opening weekend from Jan. 4 through Jan. 7, according to ALDI officials.