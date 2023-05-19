FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday a Fresno Walmart Supercenter located at 7065 N Ingram Avenue had a grand re-opening and introduced renovations made to the store, including expansions to some areas and new features. Some of Fresno’s local organizations like Fresno Police Department, Bridge 2 College, Angels of Grace, and Boys & Girls Club, attended the ribbon-cut ceremony.

The Fresno Supercenter store manager welcomed the customers while talking about the improvements made to the store, which includes a new mural representing the culture of Fresno, a bigger space, and some digital screens as well as QR codes to help customers to get more information about the item they are interested in.

Mural unveiled during ribbon cut ceremony at Fresno’s Walmart

We are excited to show our customers what we have improved in the store so their experience, as they are shopping inside, is well met with their expectations. Sergio Magan, Fresno Super Center Store Manager

According to Magan, the store improvements also include more parking spots for curbside pickup, express delivery, new signs throughout the store, a new mother’s room, and a refreshed outside look.

As part of the ceremony, Walmart handed donations to some local organizations such as the Fresno Police Department, Bridge 2 College, Angels of Grace, and Boys & Girls Club.