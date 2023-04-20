FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside High School inaugurated the construction of a new medical pathway building for its students, officials with the Fresno Unified School District announced on Thursday.

The 12,900-square-foot building will be equipped with classrooms and labs. This will allow more students to participate in the medical pathway, as well as expand space for industry-standard equipment to help students be career-ready, competitive in the job market and better prepared for health-related college studies.

“This new building will allow more students to practice patient care in a simulated real-work environment and help us combat the significant gaps we have in the healthcare workforce in Fresno.” Superintendent Bob Nelson

The classrooms will be used for applied medical sciences, medical careers, medical terminology/sports medicine and athletic training courses, as well as labs for rehabilitation therapy and human performance classes.