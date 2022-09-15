FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The UA Broadway Faire movie theatre in Fresno is closed, effective Thursday, Sept. 15, company officials say.

The theater is located in northwest Fresno at 3351 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711.

The movie screening venue was well known to the community as another option when other local theaters were packed.

The reason for the closure was not announced, but Regal officials say residents can enjoy the best of what’s on the silver screen in the following Fresno locations: