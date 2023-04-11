FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The newly renovated Fig Garden Regional Library will reopen its doors in April.

The County of Fresno Public Library announced the expanded Fig Garden Branch will reopen on Tuesday, April 18 at 1:30 p.m. Officials say this location is twice its former size, with plenty of room for everyone to explore.

The reopening day event will have fun activities including storytime, a special program from Reptile Ron, tours of the new facilities, and the chance to meet California Poet Laureate, Lee Herrick.

The Fig Garden Bullard Library is located at 3071 West Bullard Avenue.