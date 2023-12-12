FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has agreed to conduct modifications to the Fresno Amtrak intercity rail station to make it more accessible to persons with disabilities, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

U.S. attorneys state these modifications are part of a settlement to resolve findings of violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) at the Fresno Amtrak rail station located at 2650 Tulare Street.

The city made accessibility modifications to the outside and inside parts of the station, including repairs to curb ramps, the waiting room, and the station’s restrooms.

Officials say the agreement is part of a nationwide effort by the DOJ to improve accessibility at rail stations.

“Our office is pleased these changes have been made and will continue seeking to ensure that conditions at the station afford equal access to transportation, including as future remodeling takes place,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Anyone seeking more information regarding the ADA or believes they may have been victims of discrimination can file a complaint on the ADA’s website.