FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – How many U.S. presidents can you name? This Fresno first grader can name them all!
Max is a first-grader from Lawless Elementary School in Fresno, and he can name all 46 United States Presidents in order, from George Washington to Donald Trump. You can watch his achievement in the video player above. The 46 presidents, in order, are:
- George Washington
- John Adams
- Thomas Jefferson
- James Madison
- James Monroe
- John Quincy Adams
- Andrew Jackson
- Martin Van Buren
- William Henry Harrison
- John Tyler
- James K. Polk
- Zachary Taylor
- Millard Fillmore
- Franklin Pierce
- James Buchanan
- Abraham Lincoln
- Andrew Johnson
- Ulysses S. Grant
- Rutherford B. Hayes
- James Garfield
- Chester A. Arthur
- Grover Cleveland
- Benjamin Harrison
- William McKinley
- Theodore Roosevelt
- William Howard Taft
- Woodrow Wilson
- Warren G. Harding
- Calvin Coolidge
- Herbert Hoover
- Franklin D. Roosevelt
- Harry S. Truman
- Dwight D. Eisenhower
- John F. Kennedy
- Lyndon B. Johnson
- Richard M. Nixon
- Gerald R. Ford
- James Carter
- Ronald Reagan
- George H. W. Bush
- William J. Clinton
- George W. Bush
- Barack Obama
- Donald Trump
- Joseph R. Biden Jr.
In the video, you can see Max smiling as his class and teacher applaud him for his achievement.