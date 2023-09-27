FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – How many U.S. presidents can you name? This Fresno first grader can name them all!

Max is a first-grader from Lawless Elementary School in Fresno, and he can name all 46 United States Presidents in order, from George Washington to Donald Trump. You can watch his achievement in the video player above. The 46 presidents, in order, are:

George Washington

John Adams

Thomas Jefferson

James Madison

James Monroe

John Quincy Adams

Andrew Jackson

Martin Van Buren

William Henry Harrison

John Tyler

James K. Polk

Zachary Taylor

Millard Fillmore

Franklin Pierce

James Buchanan

Abraham Lincoln

Andrew Johnson

Ulysses S. Grant

Rutherford B. Hayes

James Garfield

Chester A. Arthur

Grover Cleveland

Benjamin Harrison

William McKinley

Theodore Roosevelt

William Howard Taft

Woodrow Wilson

Warren G. Harding

Calvin Coolidge

Herbert Hoover

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Harry S. Truman

Dwight D. Eisenhower

John F. Kennedy

Lyndon B. Johnson

Richard M. Nixon

Gerald R. Ford

James Carter

Ronald Reagan

George H. W. Bush

William J. Clinton

George W. Bush

Barack Obama

Donald Trump

Joseph R. Biden Jr.

In the video, you can see Max smiling as his class and teacher applaud him for his achievement.