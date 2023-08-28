LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you’re looking for a fun evening while sampling savory local cuisine, Lemoore is the place to be on September 8.

Officials with West Hills College Lemoore are hosting a free event called an “Evening of HOPE” to bring together the Kings County community and the college community.

The event will take place at the college’s student union on Friday, September 8, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“Our college’s focus is to put the ‘community’ back in community college,” said James Preston, President of West Hills College Lemoore. “We believe fostering connections between our students and the local community is essential. The ‘Evening of HOPE’ event is designed to showcase the vibrancy of our college campus and provide an opportunity for both communities to engage in fun-filled activities.”

School officials say an evening of HOPE will feature various vendors including Gotti’s Kitchen, Acai Bar, Wicked Waffle, Sweet Crumb, and Sugar Mutt cotton candy as well as performances by the Fresno African Drumming Group, and 40 Wyatt Hype.

“Inclusion is at the heart of what we do,” said Zara Sims, Director of H.O.P.E. “We want to celebrate and include the rich tapestry of the cultures within our college and the surrounding area.”

As a gesture of respect and recognition, officials say the event will commence with a Santa Rosa Rancheria land acknowledgment, honoring the land’s Indigenous history.

The H.O.P.E. Initiative, which stands for Having Opportunity and Purpose through Education, is a dedicated initiative within West Hills College Lemoore that promotes diversity, inclusion, and cultural awareness. Officials say H.O.P.E. is dedicated to creating meaningful connections and fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered.