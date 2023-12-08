FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A send-off to remember for The Mission Oak High School Varsity Football Team as they get a college-style send-off to the state finals in Pasadena.

They’ll face Palma High School from Salinas for the championship game after a win over Rio Hondo of Arcadia for the Division 4-A Title.

An important moment for the team, and head coach. “It’s amazing to be honest with you. I’ve been coaching for over 40 years and never played in a state game. For that to happen now with these kids, it’s pretty special,” says head coach Marty Martin.

It’s special for everyone: parents and the community. But especially the team. “We put in the work, we put in the effort, but it’s all in god’s favor, and I’m just honored,” says varsity player Kenny Jackson. “It was very exciting making history going to a state game, having all the fans behind us, cheering us out,” says quarterback Daniel Gonzalez.

Even the Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was there, sending some of his deputies to escort Mission Oak to the southland. “We’re going to provide law enforcement escorts all the way out to county line with lights rolling,” the sheriff told the team.

Deputies will watch the game from the sidelines, and the sheriff promises flashing lights home if there’s a win.

“God bless each and every one of you. Good luck, we want those lights all the way home,” said Sheriff Boudreaux.

A send-off to remember for a team that’s already proven itself to be a winner this season.