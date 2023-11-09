VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Farmers Boys is coming to Visalia after its officials signed an agreement to develop two new restaurants throughout Southern California, officials say.

Officials say they will also open a new restaurant in Kern County. Both restaurants will be owned and operated by Joseph Sadek and his brother George, who are members of the local Chambers of Commerce.

As existing franchisees who have been with the brand since 2007, officials say the Sadek Brothers own 12 units and initially began their journey with Farmer Boys after discovering the clean and fresh food the concept has to offer. They bring extensive restaurant experience, having served at the area and director level for another well-known brand.

“George and I have had an incredible experience with Farmer Boys and we are thrilled to continue growing alongside the brand in its home state,” said Joseph. “We look forward to providing exceptional service and delicious food for guests.”

Officials say the two new locations will feature the brand’s store design, structured training processes, and strong support systems throughout the opening process and beyond.

“The Sadeks have grown and evolved with us for over the last 15 years,” said John Lucas, VP of franchise development at Farmer Boys. “With Farmer Boys being a family-founded and driven brand, it’s very exciting to see our franchisees continue that same tradition with their new locations. As longtime owners, we have full confidence that the duo will continue to provide an excellent restaurant experience for their guests.”

The brand’s menu features a range of items that officials say are made fresh-to-order including burgers, breakfast options, salads, sandwiches, and more.

As of now, there is no information on when the franchise is opening in Visalia.