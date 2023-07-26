FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An enormous 10-pattie burger will be available in Fresno and Firebaugh starting next week.

The colossal entree will be available at Wayback Burgers, which has an outlet in Fresno at the El Paseo shopping area at Herndon Avenue and Highway 99 and an outlet in Firebaugh at I-5 and Panoche Road.

Wayback Burgers describes the huge burger as offering “a bite into the future for foodies looking for an eXcellent burger and to rebrand their mainstream ways of eating” – adding that instead of costing $44 billion, the “X” Burger will cost $29.99 instead (a little under $3 a patty, before tax).

Additionally, anyone named “Elon” will receive the “X” Burger for free for the entire month of August, according to company officials.

The “X” burger will be available beginning August 1.