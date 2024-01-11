YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the first time after over two decades, a pair of state-endangered species have bred in the northwest of Yosemite National Park, according to park rangers.

Park rangers say for the first time in 25 years, a pair of state-endangered Willow Flycatchers (Empidonax Traillii) bred in Ackerson Meadow in the northwest of the park in July of 2023. The pair successfully fledged two offspring, and the family of four safely left the site for their seasonal migration.

Courtesy: Yosemite National Park.

Over a century of certain meadow use practices have decimated the Willow Flycatcher breeding habitat across the Sierra Nevada.

Officials at allaboutbirds.org say although the species is common, the southwestern Willow Flycatcher is a federally listed endangered species. Its population is threatened by Brown-headed Cowbird parasitism, habitat loss and degradation, and overgrazing.

By restoring the meadow and floodplain hydrology, as well as improving conditions for Willow growth across the meadow, Yosemite park rangers say the Ackerson Meadow Restoration Project hopes to increase Willow Flycatcher habitat in 2024 and beyond.