DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Construction on a Dinuba intersection is set to begin Monday, affecting traffic routes for three to four months the city announced.

Officials say a new roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Kamm and Alta Avenues and is anticipated to be finished and open to traffic on March 4, 2024. This date is subject to change due to weather.

Those coming to Dinuba from Visalia are asked to use Avenue 400 to go either east to Road 88 or west to Road 72 to continue into Dinuba. Those headed south into Visalia are asked to take El Monte Avenue to either Road 72 or Road 88, south to Avenue 400. Once on Avenue 400 people can access Road 80 to continue travel south.

Additionally, city officials say underground work will take place as part of the new Dinuba High School project, part of the new roundabout project.

Dinuba officials say the new intersection is intended to allow for increased safety and the continuous flow of traffic in and out of Dinuba.

Anyone with questions regarding the project can contact the Dinuba Public Works Department at (559) 591-5924.