FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Due to the major storm damage from the winter season, Highway 180 east of Hume Road will be closed long term, according to Caltrans District 6.

Despite the efforts of Caltrans crews who worked around the clock to keep roadways open, winter storms overwhelmingly impacted and ultimately subsided multiple sections on Highway 180.

The route serves as the only roadway to access Boyden Cavern, Cedar Grove, and many popular camping spots, waterfalls, trails, river access points, and parts of Kings Canyon National Park.

Unfortunately, because multiple locations along the road are collapsing, Caltrans says they do not anticipate the roadway being safe enough to travel through. For this reason, public access will not be available for this section of the road in the 2023 summer season.

Experts are currently designing road repair plans so that the most appropriate repair possibilities for this section of the Highway 180 corridor.

Closure periods are subject to change depending on weather and other uncontrollable events.