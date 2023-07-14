CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is waiving its adoption center fees so residents might consider adopting one of the many animals who need their forever home, announced the adoption center Friday.

Officials with Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center say Miss Winkles Get ‘Em Home campaign aims to generate more traffic to the adoption center and introduce the community to all of the Miss Winkles pets.

Adoption technicians will assist the adopted with finding a good match for their needs and lifestyle. They say an adoption application is required to start the process as well as a meet-and-greet to ensure a smooth transition.

Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is located at 85 N Temperance Avenue in Clovis.

Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center officials say all adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and receive a health check before leaving the adoption center. New pet owners are given a few supplies to get them started with care.