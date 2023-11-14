FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Tulare and Q Street railroad crossing intersection will be closed for three days due to construction according to the City of Fresno.

From Monday, Nov. 13 until Wednesday, Nov. 15, the BNSF Railroad will close the Tulare and Q street crossing for track repairs near Fresno City Hall.

The city says traffic will detour to Ventura Avenue and Fresno Street during the closure.

Access to Santa Fe Avenue for Amtrak and Greyhound services will remain through the detoured routes, according to the City of Fresno.

For more information about this railroad closure along with alternate routes, visit the City of Fresno’s website.