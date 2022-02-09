This Central Valley home costs less than a Super Bowl LVI ticket

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the country – and many would like to be inside the SoFi Stadium this Sunday for the big game. That means tickets for the clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are going for large amounts of money.

According to our Los Angeles-based news partner KTLA, the most expensive tickets on StubHub for the Super Bowl (when including service charges) are $61,338.

But if you wanted to save your dollars and put the money towards a piece of real estate, there is only one single-family home in the Central Valley that costs less than $61,338. In the small community of Ducor, in Tulare County, a home is listed for sale for $59,000.

According to the house listing on Realtor.com, the 764 square foot home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a two-car garage. It was built in 1945 and has been listed on Realtor.com for just over two weeks.

However, if you would prefer to see the first professional football championship to be played in L.A. County in almost 30 years first-hand, then there are some tickets available. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are still tickets at the $3,686 level available for purchase.