CORCORAN, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A fire sparked in the city of Corcoran on Monday near Hanna and Van Dorsten Avenues, the Kings County Fire Department said.

Kings County Fire says it started around 12:30 a.m. on Monday at a building that used to be the Corcoran Hospital on Hanna and Van Dorsten Avenue.

The building was also a former Adventist Health Clinic.

Firefighters say when they arrived the building was empty. Several agencies assisted including Tulare County Fire, Lemoore Fire, and Tachi Palace Fire Departments.