FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Golden Charter Academy (GCA) announces a new campus is under construction in Fresno near the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The vision of GCA under the leadership of Robert Golden, a former NFL athlete turned into an educator innovator, is “Inspiring Powerful Young Minds,” which is a commitment to nurturing the next generation of community ambassadors and global citizens. The academy says its unique approach blends the scientific method, technology, and learner expertise, emphasizing the importance of environmental stewardship and social justice.

On Nov. 3 the “First Demolition Smash,” ceremony was held by Golden Charter Academy at the Hmong Memorial Chapel, as the Chapel was demolished to symbolize new beginnings and the establishment of the upcoming campus.

According to GCA’s Instagram post, they say GCA honors the incredible community of the Hmong Memorial Chapel that was curated and brought together for so many years. They say perhaps the demotion is actually a renovation because the legacy of community curation continues on and these environmental stewards being nurtured in this new chapter will resist the systematic barriers of oppression and usher in more healthy sustainable, equitable outcomes for people and the planet.

The new GCA building is set to be designed by Arthur Dyson, as GCA says Dyson brings together creativity, functionality, and inclusivity in architecture, significantly enhancing the learning environment. Dyson says that his experience including work with Frank Lloyd Wright, is to ensure that the new building will be an inspiring and dynamic space for students.

“Working with individuals like Robert Golden and Ed Gonzalez is a rare and humbling opportunity. Their vision and mission to provide this amazing and unique educational experience for Fresno’s youth is awe-inspiring. It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of this amazing team,” said the designer and architect of the new GCA building, Arthur Dyson.

The partnership of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is a vision shared by GCA and Dyson is said to integrate wildlife and natural world education into the curriculum, providing real-world learning experiences and fostering a connection with nature and wildlife conservation.

The new Belmont Facility campus is now in construction preparing to open in 2025.