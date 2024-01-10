KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Wednesday that there will be a planned replacement of the Kings River Bridge on Highway 41 southwest of Stratford in Kings County in February.

The planned replacement is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5.

Caltrans says the purpose of the replacement project is to address the superstructure, substructure, and seismic deficiencies of the existing bridge to ensure the safety and reliability of Highway 41.

The planned replacement will result in the closure of Highway 41 both northbound and southbound from just north of the Kings River at post mile 30.6 miles to post mile 32.6 for approximately six months, necessitating vehicular detour, according to officials.