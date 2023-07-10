CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 61-year-old at-risk woman from Clovis was reported missing by the city’s police department on Monday.

Officers say Deborah Looza was last seen leaving her home near Barstow Avenue and Locan Avenue while walking at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say they do not know what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Looza is described as a 61-year-old Hispanic female adult, around 5’4” tall and 200 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800 with case number 23-44386.