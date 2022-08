MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway for a missing 80-year-old woman in Mariposa County described by deputies as being known to get into vehicles with strangers.

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, 80-year-old Gurda Ruether was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday on the 4,000 block of Triangle Road.

Anyone with information about Ruether’s location is asked to contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office on 209-966-3615.