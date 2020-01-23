This 74-year-old Mariposa County man is missing, deputies say

MARIPOSA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies in Mariposa County are searching for a 74-year-old that was reported missing Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says John Van Dinther was last seen on foot near Bear Clover Road in the Jerseydale area of Mariposa County at around 12 noon.

He was wearing the jacket seen in the picture below, as well as blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen John is asked to contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office on (209) 966-3615.

