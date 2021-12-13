This 72-year-old from Fresno is missing. Have you seen her?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 72-year-old woman from Fresno is missing and Fresno Police officers are asking for help tracking her down.

Officers say 72-year-old Adeline Ruiz of Fresno was reported missing on Sunday. She was driving a silver 2016 Acura RDX with California license plate 7SBN128. It was reportedly seen early Sunday morning in the area of Willow and Herndon avenues in Fresno – and in the city of Selma.

Ruiz is described by officers as 5 ft 5 inches tall, 175 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Fresno Police Department asks that anyone who sees Adeline Ruiz or her vehicle call the department at 559-621-7000 – or your local law enforcement agency.