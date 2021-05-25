This 63-year-old Visalia man has been missing since last week

Jose ‘Lupillo’ Guadalupe Hernandez was reported missing after he was last seen on Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

VISALIA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing since last week.

The Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Jose ‘Lupillo’ Guadalupe Hernandez was last seen Friday as he was leaving his home near Avenue 322 and Road 124.

Hernandez was last seen wearing a white jacket, a white ball cap, blue jeans and was most likely carrying a cane.

He is known to frequent the area of Avenue 328 and Road 124, as well as the Farmersville area.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.