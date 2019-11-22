This 14-year-old is missing and may be en-route to Mexico

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Mendota Police say a 14-year-old girl is missing and could be on her way to Mexico.

Officers are seeking information on Viviana Juarez, who was last seen walking from her home towards Mendota High School around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

They said she instead started a journey to either Mexicali or Sinoloa with 23-year-old Octavio Lujano.

Lujano has since been located but Juarez is still missing.

Juarez was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a light gray and red Victoria Secret PINK backpack. The 14-year-old is described as 5-foot-2, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Juarez is asked to contact Mendota Police Department on (559) 655-4294.

