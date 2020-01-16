Think you have interesting stuff? The ‘American Pickers’ coming to Lindsay area

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: TV personalities Frank Fritz (L) and Mike Wolfe attend 2015 A+E Networks Upfront on April 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Think you have a large collection of rare and interesting stuff? The History Channel program “American Pickers” is coming to the Lindsay area in March and would love to check it out.

The Lindsay Chamber of Commerce made the announcement through Facebook on Wednesday afternoon saying they were contacted by the show’s producers asking to spread the word about their plan to film episodes in the area.

The press release sent to the chamber says: “Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the “American Pickers” can spend a good part of the day looking through, they ask that you send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-653-7878 (855-OLD-RUST).

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.