TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies say a church robbery took place in Porterville, at some point between Tuesday, and Wednesday.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to calls to the Monte Olives Apostolic Church on the 1400 block of East Springville for a burglary.

When deputies arrived they said they learned that sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday, someone broke into the church and stole yard equipment, stereo equipment, propane tanks, and an AC unit worth about $3,000.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call (559) 733-6218, or you can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.