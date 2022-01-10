Thieves steal $48K worth of sunglasses from store at Tulare Outlet Mall, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of thieves managed to get away with tens of thousands worth of merchandise during a brazen theft at an outlet mall on Monday, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers were called out to the Tulare Outlet Mall to investigate a theft at the Sunglass Hut. While the incident was originally reported as a robbery, officials say they later determined that it was grand theft.

When officers arrived, they spoke with employees who reportedly told them a group had just stolen $48,000 worth of sunglasses from the store.

While investigating, officers say they learned the men had stuffed their bags full of sunglasses while the woman focused on distracting the employee.

After grabbing the merchandise, the three men and the woman reportedly left together in a white four-door car, possibly with Indiana license plates.

A description of the suspects has not been provided at this time, but authorities believe they were all adults.

Officers say employees believe the same group was responsible for similar thefts at other Sunglass Hut locations in Fresno, Bakersfield, and San Luis Obispo.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Tulare Police Department.