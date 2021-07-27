Thieves caught on camera breaking into Tulare pizza shop, stealing from cash register

TULARE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were caught on camera breaking into a Tulare-area pizza shop and stealing money from a cash register, according to the owner of the store.

A surveillance camera at The Curry Pizza Company in Tulare captured a person smashing out one of the front glass doors at the store before making their way inside with another person.

Once inside the store, The Curry Pizza Company says the thieves stole cash out of the register, which was everything the business had made over the weekend.

The business says it is working with the Tulare Police Department to get the incident resolved.