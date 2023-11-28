FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A group of thieves were caught on camera as they caused major damage – stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store in Fresno’s River Park Shopping Center on Monday.

Surveillance video from Drip-on-Drip Clothing shows the store from early Monday morning.

In the video, two cars pull up to the store and a handful of people get out. Several of them break the front windows and run inside. Scrambling to grab merchandise from inside the store taking whatever they can grab.

“I feel my hard work all through being open in the last year just was gone in 20 seconds, when it comes down to seeing a business progress on its own, it’s kinda a heartache,” said Owner Roman Gonzales.

In the surveillance video, the thieves are throwing the stolen clothing into their cars and some of them even run back inside the store.

“It is heartbreaking being here in Riverpark, I do feel safe our clientele base is family-oriented so we try to weed out any individuals that come in,” said Gonzales. “Here in River Park, there are going to be some consequences for your actions for sure.”

The business has created a GoFundMe page to pay for the damages and loss in retail.