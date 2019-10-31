Thieves are stealing Halloween decorations in the Tower District

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Some people living in the Tower District feeling a familiar frustration on Wednesday. Many residents are continuing to deal with their decorations being stolen or vandalized.

“We have thunder and lightening. You can see it and you can hear it, right against this wall,” said Angelica Figueroa. She was pointing out a spot her decorations were. But she’s brought many of them back in her house.

A five-foot inflatable ghost was taken right from her front yard Tuesday. She has now zip-tied others down. She said cameras catch people trespassing with no regard for her property.

“It’s really heartbreaking that people think they can just come and take my son’s bike, take my decorations. It’s just painful,” Figueroa said.

The thieves had people in the area taking extra precautions.

“These Halloween decorations up on top have to be really high up, and secure and tied because we want to make sure they remain,” Elsa Hernandez said. She said she started securing holiday decorations better after someone stole a Santa Claus from her front yard.

Gary McGregor also lost two inflatable characters to thieves. He said it’s difficult for him because holidays are about bringing his foster children happiness.

“I don’t (decorate) for me. I do it for them, and what I try to do is give them the best family they can have,” he said.

He said he just installed a camera and is changing up how he’ll decorate in the future.”Now what I’m going to do (with my decorations) is anchor them down,” he said.

People said it’s disappointing, but thieves won’t stop them from decorating.

“I’ll continue to do it. I’ll take that chance that when I wake up in the morning and my little things are still out here,” Figueroa said.

