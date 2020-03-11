‘They touched the lives of countless kids’; Family remembers educators killed in a Fresno County crash

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two longtime Fresno and Clovis unified educators are being remembered after they were killed Thursday in a tragic crash near Fowler and American avenues in Fresno County.

“We would have loved 10, 15, 20 more years with them,” said the couple’s son Matt Ward.

It was a goodbye too soon for the five children of Doug and Karen Ward. They lost their mother in a crash Thursday. Three days later their father passed away in the hospital.

“We were so sad we lost the opportunity to say bye to our mother but he held on so we could have the opportunity to say goodbye to someone,” said Matt Ward.

Jeremy and Matt remember their parents as best friends. They were partners in life, in faith, and in travel. But more than anything, they will remember them for their love for family.

“They had this uncanny way to make everyone feel special,” said Jeremy Ward.

Karen was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a few years ago and was quick to conquer it through exercise, including boxing.

“She would go back there with pink boxing gloves and work on this bag and her teenage grandsons thought this was hilarious and they would tease her but I know they admired her for that,” said Matt Ward.

Both pursued higher education in their 30’s and became educators. Karen spent years working for Clovis Unified School District and Doug for Fresno Unified School District.

“Finding kids where they were at and going there with them and showing them how to be good people. And that foundation is why she was a great academic teacher as well,” said Clovis Unified Deputy Superintendent Don Ulrich, who worked with Karen.

“To lose both of them and the role they played in Clovis and Fresno unified respectively, it cannot be measured they touched the lives of countless kids in our community in the course of their collective 60 years service to kids in the Valley,” said Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Doug and Karen Ward will be remembered at a public celebration of life on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. inside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1880 Gettysburg Avenue in Clovis.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.