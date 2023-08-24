SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A push-in ceremony was held Thursday at Shaver Lake where firefighters were celebrating their new fire engine, officials announced.

Following the Creek Fire nearly three years ago, the Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department received support from countless community members, in addition to the County of Fresno.

The Shave Lake Volunteer Fire Department began the process of acquiring its new fire engine shortly after the Creek Fire.

“If it wasn’t for them, we would have nothing up here. They protect us, so providing them the Lions Club’s help… providing them with this helps the community a lot,” said Janet Finster.

Officials say the fire engine was purchased through funds provided by the Fresno County Service Area 31 – Shaver Lake Fire Protection and Recreation.

A fund was established with the Central Valley Community Foundation that supports the department with short-term and long-term goals such as providing first-class safety equipment and training.

According to officials, the fund is intended to provide a support base for the department for years to come.