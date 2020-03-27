COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

‘They got into a scuffle and the officer pulled out his gun’; Detective hospitalized after incident in Oakhurst

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKHURST, California (KSEE) – Madera County Sheriff’s Office says one of their detectives was seriously injured after he was forced to fire at a suspect in Oakhurst Thursday morning.

Madera County Undersheriff Tyson Pogue said they had been receiving calls about a man walking around and acting erratically on Highway 41 in Oakhurst. 

“During the altercation the detective did discharge his firearm striking the subject,” said Pogue.

Jaime Murrieta saw the whole thing and said the man was bobbing in and out of traffic.

“I saw a distraught man walking down the street and he started hanging out at the bus stop there,” said Murrieta.  “All of a sudden he was starting to throw himself into traffic.”

Murrieta said he called 911 and waited till someone responded. 

“He asked him to put his hands on the car and he didn’t he turned towards the deputy and wanted to fight with him and they got into a scuffle and the officer pulled out his gun and shot him one time,” said Murrieta.

The man who was shot was air-lifted to a hospital in Fresno. 

“The deputies on scene did treat the subject and gave him medical attention,” said Pogue. “They requested area ambulance and he was transported by helicopter to Fresno to a hospital.”

The detective involved in the altercation was also transported and taken to a hospital in Fresno.

“The deputy did receive some very serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital,” said Pogue.

The extent of the detective’s injuries – and his condition – are still unknown. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.