‘They definitely missed out on the traditional things’: Fowler High seniors prepare for graduation

FOWLER, California (KSEE) – Graduation will look a lot different this year as school districts adhere to social distancing. But despite the smaller celebrations, Fowler High School is doing what they can to make it a memorable day for their seniors.

Tuesday afternoon the high school distributed caps and gowns to those about to graduate high school.

The Fowler High School Principal Rick Romero says this has been a rough time for so many students – especially their seniors.

“They definitely missed out on the traditional things that at times you might take for granted,” said Romero.

Romero said these seniors have been through it all: canceled prom, sports, and switching their curriculum to online learning, all because of the pandemic.

“But our kids persevered and we are especially proud of our seniors who persevered and pushed through this,” said Romero.

On Tuesday when the students lined up to get their hands on their well-deserved caps and gowns, teachers lined the school with balloons, signs, and tassels congratulating them for their hard work.

“But, I think that’s what’s taught a lot of us about trying to see what really matters to us and how life is going to through some obstacles in our way,” said Romero.

McKinzi Estreda is a senior at Fowler High School and FFA President. She said being a senior in high school during this pandemic is something she will never forget.

“I mean being a senior is definitely one of those life-changing moments especially with this whole pandemic,” said Estreda. “But, when people ask you what you do your senior year I say there was a pandemic and I stayed home.”

But today she put her worries aside about the uncertainty of the future and decided to celebrate her success with her classmates.

“Being able to hand out caps and gowns gives me this last little momentum of saying hi and bye at the same time,” said Estrada. “I’m hoping that their careers and their dreams come true.”

Fowler High School graduation will be held on Wednesday by appointment only. Each graduating student will be allowed to take four guest to their private graduation.

