FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several medical centers in the Central Valley announced the first babies born on the first day of 2023 and here they are!
Sierra View Medical Center:
Bonifasio was delivered at 12:10 a.m., baby Bonifasio weighed seven pounds and five ounces, and was 20.5 inches long, his due date was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023.
Kaiser Permanente Fresno:
Asher was delivered at 12:18 a.m., baby Asher weighed eight pounds and ten ounces.
Clovis Community Medical Center:
Elianna was delivered at 12:19 a.m., baby Elianna weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 19 and a half inches long.
Saint Agnes Medical Center:
Evie was delivered at 12:14 a.m., baby Evie weighed nine pounds and two ounces and 21 inches long.
Kaweah Health:
Elias was delivered at 1:01 a.m., baby Elias weighed six point five pounds and was 20.47 inches long.
Braelynn was born at 6:37 a.m., baby Braelynn weighed eight pounds and ten ounces and was 20.25 inches long.