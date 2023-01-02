Baby Bonifasio – One of the first babies born in 2023 in the Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several medical centers in the Central Valley announced the first babies born on the first day of 2023 and here they are!

Babies welcomed in the Central Valley on Jan. 2023

Sierra View Medical Center:

Bonifasio was delivered at 12:10 a.m., baby Bonifasio weighed seven pounds and five ounces, and was 20.5 inches long, his due date was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023.

Kaiser Permanente Fresno:

Asher was delivered at 12:18 a.m., baby Asher weighed eight pounds and ten ounces.

Clovis Community Medical Center:

Elianna was delivered at 12:19 a.m., baby Elianna weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 19 and a half inches long.

Saint Agnes Medical Center:

Evie was delivered at 12:14 a.m., baby Evie weighed nine pounds and two ounces and 21 inches long.

Kaweah Health:

Elias was delivered at 1:01 a.m., baby Elias weighed six point five pounds and was 20.47 inches long.

Braelynn was born at 6:37 a.m., baby Braelynn weighed eight pounds and ten ounces and was 20.25 inches long.