FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – If you are driving on Southbound Fulton between Fresno and Inyo streets it will be closed due to repairs on Wednesday.

The City of Fresno says southbound Fulton will be closed from Fresno to Tulare Streets with Fresno Street completely closed to through traffic at the Fulton Street intersection on Dec. 20.

On Dec. 21 southbound Fulton Street will be closed from Tulare to Inyo Streets with the Tulare intersection completely closed at Fulton.

The city says the closure is due to PG&E gas line work that was done in the area and now repairs to the roadway are needed.