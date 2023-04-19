VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several roads will be closed and some lanes restricted in Downtown Visalia as the California Water Service (Cal Water) will begin the final phase of their Water Main Replacement Project next week.

The overnight closures and restrictions will take place from Monday, April 24 through May 1.

The work will include pavement restoration along water main trenches on the following streets downtown:

April 24th 1:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Road Closure

Church Street from Main Street to Center Avenue

Encina Street from Main Street to the intersection with Center Avenue

Main Street from Locust Street to Santa Fe Street (Valve Covers)

Floral Street from just south of Main Street to the intersection with Acequia Avenue

Willis Street from Mineral King to Willow Avenue

Church Street from Acequia Avenue to Main Street

Cal Water officials say that each street will be completed in one work shift and the entire job is anticipated to take approximately six days, ground conditions permitting.

Cal Water’s work is also being done in coordination with the City of Visalia’s Downtown Streetlight project and will include removing temporary asphalt patches along their water main trenches and repaving with new permanent asphalt.

Additionally, work will also include paving around existing water valve covers along Main Street from Locust Street to Santa Fe Street. Lane restriction is planned for the work on Main Street and one lane of traffic eastbound will be maintained at all times.

For more information about the road closures contact California Water Service at (559) 624-1622 or sign up for the City of Visalia e-newsletter.