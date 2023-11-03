CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Roads are set to be closed for the safety of those who are participating in the two cities marathon on Sunday.

Organizers of the two cities’ marathon say all of the races will start and finish at Clovis Community College on Nov. 5th. North and South bound Willow and Audubon Dr. will be open all day.

However, the following roads drivers should be cautious of:

Behymer – Chestnut to Willow will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m

Shepherd – Friant to Willow will be closed from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friant – Audubon to Old Friant will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Peach and Alluvial – at Railroad Park will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pollasky – Siera to Bullard will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon.

Sierra Ave. – Pollasky to Clovis Ave. will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon.

This event will start on Nov. 5 at 6:30 a.m.

For more information about road closures for the marathon weekend, the map of road closures for the Two Cities Marathon weekend can be found on their Facebook.