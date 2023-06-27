YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A recent study revealed Yosemite as the tenth most ‘picturesque’ national park in the country.

The study conducted by the travel information site Places to Travel examined the number of hashtags relative to the area of each national park to determine which one is the most ‘Isntagrammable.’

1. Gateway Arch National Park

The study revealed Missouri’s Gateway Arch National Park is the nation’s most picturesque park. The arch is symbolic of the westward expansion of the United States during the 19th century giving it the name “Gateway to the West.” The park is set on 90.9 acres with 11,221 hashtags on Instagram leaving it with 123.44 hashtags per acre.

2. Bryce Canyon National Park

Ranking second on the list is Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park with the ninth highest amount of hashtags on Instagram at 728,221. The park stands out because of the canyon’s steep red cliffs referred to as “Hoodoos.” The park sits on 35,835.08 acres of land, bringing the hashtag average to 20.32 per acre.

3. Acadia National Park

Sitting in the pine tree state of Maine is the third most Instagrammable park, Acadia National Park. With 11.8 hashtags per acre, it is known for its rocky beaches and granite peaks. The park sits on 35,835.08 acres with a total of 579,344 hashtags.

4. Zion National Park

The Riverwalk Trail to the Narrows at Zion National Park (Getty)

Ranking in fourth place is the 147,237-acre Zion National Park in Utah. Here hikers can travel through the various paths people have walked through for thousands of years. With a total of 1,428,038 hashtags, the park’s average is 9.69 hashtags per acre overall.

5. Arches National Park

Sunset in Arches National Park in Utah (Getty Images)

Making it in the top five is Utah’s Arches National Park with 8.72 hashtags per acre. With over 2,000 natural stone arches and contrasting colors, sunsets are sure to inspire. The park spans 76,678 acres and has a total of 669,062 hashtags on Instagram.

6. Hot Springs National Park

Sitting in sixth place is Hot Springs National Park in the ‘wonder state’ of Arkansas. The high temperature of the springs kills most of the harmful bacteria in water and is said to be safe enough to drink. The park has 47,815 hashtags and sits on 5,548 acres of land, bringing their average to 8.61 hashtags per acre.

7. Haleakalā National Park

In seventh place lies Haleakalā National Park in Hawai’i with 7.85 hashtags per acre. This sacred landscape cares for endangered species and is said to protect the bond between the land and its people. The park spans 33,264 acres and has a total of 261,253 hashtags.

8. American Samoa National Park

Resting in eighth place is American Samoa National Park which is based across four islands in the territory of American Samoa. The park sits on 8,256 acres of land in the heart of the South Pacific. This ‘quintessential tropical paradise’ has 59,542 total hashtags on Instagram, resulting in 7.21 hashtags per acre.

9. Indiana Dunes National Park

Placing ninth is Indiana Dunes National Park in the ‘Hoosier’ state of Indiana with 6.12 hashtags per acre. Known for its plant and bird diversity, the land was shaped by the winds and waves of Lake Michigan. The park has a total of 92,337 hashtags and spans 15,067 acres.

10. Yosemite National Park

Sunrise at the tunnel view vista point in Yosemite National Park.

Reigning in the top ten is the Central Valley’s own Yosemite National Park with 4.46 hashtags per acre. Known for its waterfalls, visitors can find life in full bloom through every deep valley, grand meadow, and giant sequoia. The park which has the most acres at 761,747.5 also has the most amount of hashtags in the study at 3,404,670.

“Social media continues to play a pivotal role in where we decide to travel to for vacation or for a weekend trip, with many social media users taking to their favorite platform to see the best beauty spots at their chosen destination,” said a spokesperson for Places to Travel.