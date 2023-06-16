SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousand of tree hazards are going to be mitigated by the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park following the events from the wildfire in 2021.

The KNP Complex Wildfire from 2021 burned over 88,000 acres of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and adjacent lands, which resulted in high levels of tree mortality.

Officials from both parks state that defective trees overlap with developed areas and some are considered hazards to humans and property due to the likelihood of their failure and potential to hit a human or man-made target.

Park rangers announced they will mitigate thousands of tree hazards following the KNP Complex Wildfire in 2021 to minimize risk to human safety and infrastructure from fallen tree hazards.

Park officials also say they will treat much of the debris that falls within 80 feet of the road’s edge, protecting passageways that serve as fire breaks, evacuation routes, and access for firefighters and other emergency personnel.

The project will begin this summer and continue in 2024.