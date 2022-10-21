The three new flavors are Sweet Vanilla (left), Mexican Chocolate Mocha (middle), and Dulce de Leche (right). Photo provided by Taco Bell.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is one of only two places in the country where you’ll be able to find three sweet new breakfast items at Taco Bell.

A Taco Bell spokesperson said locations in Fresno are testing out three new iced coffee flavors as part of an expansion of the fast-food joint’s breakfast menu.

The new flavors are Dulce de Leche, Mexican Chocolate Mocha, and Sweet Vanilla. The iced coffees are being sold for $2.99.

The new flavors are currently only being tested at Taco Bell locations in Fresno and Philadelphia.

There is no word yet on if the new iced coffee flavors will become a permanent menu item once the testing phase is over.

You can find locations in Fresno by visiting Taco Bell’s website.