MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified MadTown Robotics – FRC Team 1323 went undefeated in the World FIRST Robotics Competition to become World Champions last weekend.

The event was held in Houston, Texas, last weekend and brought more than 600 teams from all over the world to compete against each other. MadTown Robotics went into the competition ranked number one after going undefeated at the Monterey Bay Regional.

The FIRST Robotics World Championship is an international robotics competition where youth robotics teams showcase science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills. The Madtown Robotics 1323 is a team made up of students from Torres High School, Madera High School and one student from Sherman Thomas Charter School.

“We are so proud of our Madtown Robotics students for their dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship,” said Madera Unified Superintendent Todd Lile. “This just affirms that when Madera’s students have the right opportunities, adult leadership, and community support, they can compete at elite levels!

This is MadTown Robotics’ second time being crowned world champions. In 2019, they became world champions after beating international teams to win the FIRST Robotics Competition.

The team brought their robot into the YourCentralValley.com newsroom on Friday. You can see a video of it in action in the player above.