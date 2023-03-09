MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Some areas of Madera County were on high alert tonight Thursday night, as the rain started to pound the region.

Evacuation warnings were issued in several parts of the county, as floods are likely, especially in those areas still covered in snow, where the melting process has been expedited. an area with still a whole lot of snow – and plenty of rain coming to speed up the melt.

Church Street in North Fork, along with the Wildwood Mobile Home Park, Bass Lake Mobile Home Park, and those located east of Whiskey Creek in Cascadel Woods, are the four areas asked to stay ready to go in preparation for the worst.

“We encourage everybody to evaluate their own surroundings. You know your house better than everybody else will. You know if you’re susceptible to flooding. Be responsible for your house and your own well-being. Don’t wait for an evacuation order. If you’re in danger, please evacuate,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Many people have already taken Sheriff Pogue’s advice and turned it into action.

“A lot of people left, yeah. We have seven neighbors very close to us where we live, and they’re gone,” said Leon Henderson, a Cascadel Woods resident. “They are mountain men up here, you know they’re diehards they would stay forever. I’ve talked with those guys and they’re packed up,” he said.

In Cascadel Woods, there is one bridge that acts as residents’ sole way in or out of the area.

It has also been one of the county’s main concerns with the creek continuing to rise.

We learned crews have had to come in to fortify the bridge over the last few days with things like cement and wood beams after the support underneath was damaged by recent rising waters.

“Am I concerned about it? Yes. Because old-timers are actually… they have their cars packed and ready to go. Thinking that with this big rain coming it might fail. And which would mean you don’t get out,” said Henderson.

He told us he has lived on the east side of the creek for three years, and already had to evacuate himself in the past for fires.

While he’s stocked and ready to go, Henderson told us there are plenty of elderly people in the community that would be in a dangerous situation in case of an emergency without a lifeline.

He said he has been in constant contact with his neighbors to make sure everyone is alright.

“That’s kind of key around here. It’s really a close-knit community, you look out for each other and yeah, you couldn’t ask for a better group of people up here,” he said.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said that residents should visit readymadera.com for the latest updates. Additionally, if you want to track evacuation orders in real-time, you can visit the website: maderaaware.com