FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In response to the extended periods of extreme heat, Fresno County officials released a list of the new hours for public libraries that will act as cooling centers.

They say they will extend the operating hours of several branch locations in response to the heat wave expected in the Central Valley.

The Betty Rodriguez, Clovis, Fig Garden, Sunnyside, and Woodward Park Regional libraries will all close later, at 8:00 pm., every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the month of July.

The Central Branch Library will have extended hours until 8:00 p.m., Friday through Monday every week until the end of July with regular hours the rest of the weekday.

The Auberry, Bear Mountain, Caruthers, and San Joaquin Branch libraries will have extended hours until 8:00 p.m. from July 14 to July 17 with additional hours and service days for the remainder of the month.

During extended hours, Wi-Fi, restrooms, and A/C will remain active, but some branch services such as public PCs will not be available. Staff-assisted checkouts and returns will be processed normally.

Fresno County officials remind residents extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Extreme temperatures are especially hazardous for young children, older adults, and those with health conditions, as well as pets, so they say it’s important to check on them to make sure they are hydrated.

For information on cooling centers’ locations, you can click here. And for a complete list, including a map of Fresno County Library locations, click here.