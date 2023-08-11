FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the series of storms that struck the Central Valley early in the year, Fresno County officials announced Friday the opening dates of three parks that were closed due to weather damage.

The parks’ reopening comes following the reopening of the San Joaquin River in June and the reopening of the Kings River earlier this month.

Officials ask that park visitors stay away from the closed taped-off areas in and around the parks as the water in the rivers remains cold and very fast.

The Fresno County parks that are opening this month include:

August 14, 2023 (Monday) – Avocado Lake Park, Winton Park and Laton-Kingston Park

August 18, 2023 (Friday) – Choinumni Park

August 21, 2023 (Monday) – Skaggs Bridge Park and Lost Lake Park

Los Gatos Park remains closed for the time being, officials add.