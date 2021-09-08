These are the weed dispensaries approved for business in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council has just released preliminary cannabis approvals for over a dozen sites within the city.

This list of Fresno cannabis businesses have been given a preliminary permit approval. The Mayor and City Councilmembers can appeal any of the permits within 15 days. If an appeal is issued, a public hearing will be held.

In a document released by the Office of the City Manager, a total of three sites in each district along with their proposed locations and preliminary approval dates have been listed.

District 1:

Fresno Canna Co. Dispensary, 3257 W. Shaw #109
1261 Wishon OPCO LLC, 1264 North Wishon Blvd, 93728
The Artist Tree, 1426 N. Van Ness Ave, 93728

District 2:

Traditional Fresno ME LLC, 6926 N. Weber Avenue
7315 Blackstone OPCO 7315 N. Blackstone, 93650
The Artist Tree, 7835 North Palm Ave, Ste 102, 93711

District 3:

Viola Fresno, 755 Van Ness Avenue
Haven #20 LLC, 335 W, Olive Ave, 93728
Public Cannabis (Fresno Verde Public Inc.), 1220 E. Olive Ave, 93728

District 4:

5048 Blackstone OPCO, 5048 N. Blackstone Ave, 93710
Infinity Assets Fresno, 618 E. Shaw Ave, Fresno, 93710
Higher Level of Care, 4795 N. Blackstone Ave, 93726

District 5:

Culture Cannabis Club, 2590 S. Maple Ave, Ste 103-104, 93725
Fresno Farms, 3849 E. Ventura St, 93702
Element 7 Fresno LLC, 4846 E. Kings Canyon Rd., 93702

District 6:

Roeding Leaf Inc., 207 E. Sierra Avenue Retail 6 8/31/2021
Authentic Fresno, 6929 N. Willow Ave, Ste 103-104, Fresno 93710
Culture Cannabis Club, 314 E. Bullard, 93710

District 7:

Haven #1 LLC, 1704 E. Belmont Ave, 93701 Retail 7 8/31/2021
Embarc Fresno, 4592 North Blackstone Ave Suite 103, 93726
Sweet Flower Fresno, 3150 E. Olive Ave, 93702

