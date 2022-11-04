FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Two Cities Marathon is taking place Sunday – starting in Fresno and crossing into Clovis. The event requires a number of road closures in both cities as runners compete on the course.

Organizers say the courses have been redesigned for 2022 to be “virtually flat and fast” ahead of the event on Sunday. Those competing in the full marathon and half marathon will start their races at 6:30 a.m.

The start and finish will be at Clovis Community College. Road closures will be as follows:

Behymer and Granville to Chestnut closed between 5:00 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

Behymer and Chestnut to Willow closed between 5:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Behymer at Maple closed between 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

Granville and Behymer to Perrin closed between 5:00 a.m. until 7:15 a.m.

Perrin and Granville to Champlain closed between 5:00 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

Perrin at Willow closed between 5:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Champlain and Perrin to Shepherd closed between 5:00 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

Shepherd and Friant to Willow closed between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Friant and Audobon to Old Friant Road closed between 5:00 a.m. 10:45 a.m.

Peach and Alluvial closed at Railroad Park between 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Pollasky and Sierra to Bullard closed between 6:00 a.m. and 12 noon

Sierra Avenue and Pollasky to Clovis Avenue closed from 6:00 a.m. until 12 noon

The complete course maps can be found by clicking here.